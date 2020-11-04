Earnings results for Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.89.

Axonics Modulation Technologies last issued its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. Its revenue was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. Axonics Modulation Technologies has generated ($2.80) earnings per share over the last year. Axonics Modulation Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Axonics Modulation Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.10%. The high price target for AXNX is $77.00 and the low price target for AXNX is $42.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Axonics Modulation Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.25, Axonics Modulation Technologies has a forecasted upside of 11.1% from its current price of $48.83. Axonics Modulation Technologies has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Axonics Modulation Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX)

In the past three months, Axonics Modulation Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,117,475.00 in company stock. Only 25.74% of the stock of Axonics Modulation Technologies is held by insiders. 76.30% of the stock of Axonics Modulation Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX



Earnings for Axonics Modulation Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.93) to ($1.25) per share. The P/E ratio of Axonics Modulation Technologies is -18.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Axonics Modulation Technologies is -18.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 7.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here