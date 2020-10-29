Earnings results for Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Axos Financial last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The firm earned $146 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.72 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Axos Financial has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Axos Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Axos Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.29%. The high price target for AX is $28.50 and the low price target for AX is $26.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Axos Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.38, Axos Financial has a forecasted upside of 5.3% from its current price of $26.00. Axos Financial has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Axos Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

In the past three months, Axos Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.00% of the stock of Axos Financial is held by insiders. 74.20% of the stock of Axos Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX



Earnings for Axos Financial are expected to grow by 7.09% in the coming year, from $2.54 to $2.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Axos Financial is 8.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Axos Financial is 8.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. Axos Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

