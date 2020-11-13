Earnings results for Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 11/13/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.61.

Axovant Gene Therapies last issued its earnings data on August 11th, 2020. The reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24. Axovant Gene Therapies has generated ($2.93) earnings per share over the last year. Axovant Gene Therapies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 13th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Axovant Gene Therapies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 596.43%. The high price target for AXGT is $23.00 and the low price target for AXGT is $11.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Axovant Gene Therapies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.63, Axovant Gene Therapies has a forecasted upside of 596.4% from its current price of $2.10. Axovant Gene Therapies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Axovant Gene Therapies does not currently pay a dividend. Axovant Gene Therapies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT)

In the past three months, Axovant Gene Therapies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of Axovant Gene Therapies is held by insiders. Only 28.46% of the stock of Axovant Gene Therapies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT



Earnings for Axovant Gene Therapies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.07) to ($1.32) per share. The P/E ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies is -1.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies is -1.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Axovant Gene Therapies has a P/B Ratio of 1.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

