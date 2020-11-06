Earnings results for Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

AYRO, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.95.

Ayro last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Ayro has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ayro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Dividend Strength: Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Ayro does not currently pay a dividend. Ayro does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

In the past three months, Ayro insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.40% of the stock of Ayro is held by insiders. Only 0.03% of the stock of Ayro is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO



Ayro has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

