Earnings results for AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/13/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

AZZ last released its earnings data on July 9th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.41. The business earned $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.08 million. Its revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. AZZ has generated $2.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.4. AZZ has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AZZ in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.55%. The high price target for AZZ is $48.00 and the low price target for AZZ is $48.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AZZ has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.00, AZZ has a forecasted upside of 28.5% from its current price of $37.34. AZZ has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ pays a meaningful dividend of 1.86%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AZZ has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of AZZ is 25.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AZZ will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.45% next year. This indicates that AZZ will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

In the past three months, AZZ insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $458,965.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.65% of the stock of AZZ is held by insiders. 87.84% of the stock of AZZ is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ



Earnings for AZZ are expected to grow by 47.96% in the coming year, from $1.96 to $2.90 per share. The P/E ratio of AZZ is 30.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.91. The P/E ratio of AZZ is 30.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.65. AZZ has a P/B Ratio of 1.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here