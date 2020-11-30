Earnings results for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions is expected* to report earnings on 11/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions last announced its earnings results on August 26th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 30th, 2020. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 30th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.59% of the stock of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions is -4.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions is -4.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

