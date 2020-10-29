Earnings results for B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.29.

B. Riley Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The asset manager reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $266.47 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. B. Riley Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for B. Riley Financial.

Dividend Strength: B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.69%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. B. Riley Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

In the past three months, B. Riley Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,733,063.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 26.20% of the stock of B. Riley Financial is held by insiders. 45.79% of the stock of B. Riley Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY



The P/E ratio of B. Riley Financial is 23.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of B. Riley Financial is 23.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 38.53. B. Riley Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

