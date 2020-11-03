Earnings results for B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold Corp is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

B2Gold last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $441.94 million for the quarter. B2Gold has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0.

Analyst Opinion on B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for B2Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.57%. The high price target for BTG is $8.50 and the low price target for BTG is $8.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

B2Gold has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.50, B2Gold has a forecasted upside of 29.6% from its current price of $6.56. B2Gold has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold pays a meaningful dividend of 2.48%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. B2Gold has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of B2Gold is 114.29%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, B2Gold will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.63% next year. This indicates that B2Gold will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

In the past three months, B2Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 59.99% of the stock of B2Gold is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG



Earnings for B2Gold are expected to grow by 10.20% in the coming year, from $0.49 to $0.54 per share. The P/E ratio of B2Gold is 16.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of B2Gold is 16.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 35.05. B2Gold has a PEG Ratio of 0.63. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. B2Gold has a P/B Ratio of 3.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

