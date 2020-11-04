Earnings results for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.31.

Analyst Opinion on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Baidu in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $150.87, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.50%. The high price target for BIDU is $182.00 and the low price target for BIDU is $122.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Baidu has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $150.87, Baidu has a forecasted upside of 12.5% from its current price of $134.11. Baidu has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu does not currently pay a dividend. Baidu does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

In the past three months, Baidu insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.70% of the stock of Baidu is held by insiders. 52.21% of the stock of Baidu is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU



Earnings for Baidu are expected to grow by 51.72% in the coming year, from $4.06 to $6.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Baidu is 88.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Baidu is 88.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.84. Baidu has a P/B Ratio of 1.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

