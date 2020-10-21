Earnings results for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Baker Hughes last announced its earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year. Baker Hughes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Baker Hughes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.97, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.84%. The high price target for BKR is $31.00 and the low price target for BKR is $10.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Baker Hughes has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.68, and is based on 18 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.97, Baker Hughes has a forecasted upside of 31.8% from its current price of $13.63. Baker Hughes has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.49%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Baker Hughes does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Baker Hughes is 84.71%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Baker Hughes will have a dividend payout ratio of 153.19% in the coming year. This indicates that Baker Hughes may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

In the past three months, Baker Hughes insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,006,403.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.21% of the stock of Baker Hughes is held by insiders. 95.87% of the stock of Baker Hughes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR



Earnings for Baker Hughes are expected to grow by 113.64% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $0.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Baker Hughes is -0.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Baker Hughes is -0.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Baker Hughes has a PEG Ratio of 4.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Baker Hughes has a P/B Ratio of 0.41. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here