Earnings results for Balchem (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.19.

Waste Management last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company earned $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Waste Management has generated $4.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.5. Waste Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. Waste Management will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Balchem (NYSE:WM)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Waste Management in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $114.87, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.45%. The high price target for WM is $130.00 and the low price target for WM is $99.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Waste Management has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $114.87, Waste Management has a forecasted upside of 6.4% from its current price of $107.91. Waste Management has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Balchem (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management pays a meaningful dividend of 2.03%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Waste Management has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Waste Management is 49.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Waste Management will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.46% next year. This indicates that Waste Management will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Balchem (NYSE:WM)

In the past three months, Waste Management insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.16% of the stock of Waste Management is held by insiders. 71.42% of the stock of Waste Management is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Balchem (NYSE:WM



Earnings for Waste Management are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $3.84 to $4.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Waste Management is 28.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Waste Management is 28.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 36.90. Waste Management has a PEG Ratio of 4.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Waste Management has a P/B Ratio of 6.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

