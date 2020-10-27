Earnings results for Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Balchem last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.35 million. Its revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Balchem has generated $3.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.3. Balchem has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Balchem in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $113.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.85%. The high price target for BCPC is $126.00 and the low price target for BCPC is $100.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Balchem has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $113.00, Balchem has a forecasted upside of 10.8% from its current price of $101.94. Balchem has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem has a dividend yield of 0.50%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Balchem does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Balchem is 16.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Balchem will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.90% next year. This indicates that Balchem will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

In the past three months, Balchem insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.38% of the stock of Balchem is held by insiders. 85.70% of the stock of Balchem is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC



Earnings for Balchem are expected to grow by 4.14% in the coming year, from $3.14 to $3.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Balchem is 40.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Balchem is 40.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 36.90. Balchem has a P/B Ratio of 4.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

