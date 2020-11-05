Earnings results for Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

Ball last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.6. Ball has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ball (NYSE:BLL)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ball in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $89.55, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.85%. The high price target for BLL is $107.00 and the low price target for BLL is $80.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ball has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.62, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $89.55, Ball has a forecasted downside of 4.9% from its current price of $94.11. Ball has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Ball has a dividend yield of 0.64%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ball has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ball is 23.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ball will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.87% next year. This indicates that Ball will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ball (NYSE:BLL)

In the past three months, Ball insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $842,181.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Ball is held by insiders. 82.45% of the stock of Ball is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ball (NYSE:BLL



Earnings for Ball are expected to grow by 14.39% in the coming year, from $2.78 to $3.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Ball is 85.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Ball is 85.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.94. Ball has a PEG Ratio of 6.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ball has a P/B Ratio of 10.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here