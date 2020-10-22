Earnings results for Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Banc of California last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The bank reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business earned $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Banc of California has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year. Banc of California has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Banc of California in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.74%. The high price target for BANC is $14.00 and the low price target for BANC is $11.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Banc of California has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.88, Banc of California has a forecasted upside of 12.7% from its current price of $11.42. Banc of California has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California pays a meaningful dividend of 2.11%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Banc of California has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Banc of California is 30.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Banc of California will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.64% next year. This indicates that Banc of California will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

In the past three months, Banc of California insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.87% of the stock of Banc of California is held by insiders. 92.69% of the stock of Banc of California is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC



Earnings for Banc of California are expected to grow by 450.00% in the coming year, from $0.10 to $0.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Banc of California is -12.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Banc of California is -12.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Banc of California has a PEG Ratio of 10.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Banc of California has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

