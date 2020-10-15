Earnings results for BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/15/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.07.

BancFirst last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 16th, 2020. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.05 million. BancFirst has generated $4.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. BancFirst has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 15th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BancFirst in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.45%. The high price target for BANF is $66.00 and the low price target for BANF is $66.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

BancFirst has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.00, BancFirst has a forecasted upside of 51.4% from its current price of $43.58. BancFirst has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst pays a meaningful dividend of 3.08%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BancFirst has been increasing its dividend for 18 years. The dividend payout ratio of BancFirst is 33.01%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BancFirst will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.53% next year. This indicates that BancFirst will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

In the past three months, BancFirst insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $22,125.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 38.34% of the stock of BancFirst is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 35.09% of the stock of BancFirst is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF



Earnings for BancFirst are expected to grow by 12.42% in the coming year, from $3.06 to $3.44 per share. The P/E ratio of BancFirst is 12.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.74. The P/E ratio of BancFirst is 12.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.53. BancFirst has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

