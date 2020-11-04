Earnings results for Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco Sa is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Banco Bradesco last released its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco has generated $0.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0. Banco Bradesco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Banco Bradesco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 58.84%. The high price target for BBD is $6.50 and the low price target for BBD is $5.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Banco Bradesco has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.75, Banco Bradesco has a forecasted upside of 58.8% from its current price of $3.62. Banco Bradesco has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco has a dividend yield of 0.85%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Banco Bradesco does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Banco Bradesco is 4.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Banco Bradesco will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.67% next year. This indicates that Banco Bradesco will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

In the past three months, Banco Bradesco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.28% of the stock of Banco Bradesco is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD



Earnings for Banco Bradesco are expected to grow by 32.35% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Banco Bradesco is 8.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Banco Bradesco is 8.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Banco Bradesco has a PEG Ratio of 2.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Banco Bradesco has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

