Earnings results for Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco Sa is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Banco Bradesco last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $3.95 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.1. Banco Bradesco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Dividend Strength: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco has a dividend yield of 0.96%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Banco Bradesco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

In the past three months, Banco Bradesco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.09% of the stock of Banco Bradesco is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO



The P/E ratio of Banco Bradesco is 7.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Banco Bradesco is 7.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Banco Bradesco has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

