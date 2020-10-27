Earnings results for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.1. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 176.75%. The high price target for BLX is $40.00 and the low price target for BLX is $35.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.07%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

In the past three months, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.25% of the stock of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX



The P/E ratio of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A is 7.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A is 7.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a P/B Ratio of 0.53. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

