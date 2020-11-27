Earnings results for Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE:BMA)

Macro Bank Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/27/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.58.

Banco Macro last issued its earnings data on August 31st, 2020. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.08 million. Banco Macro has generated $10.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.6. Banco Macro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 27th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE:BMA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Banco Macro in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Banco Macro.

Dividend Strength: Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro does not currently pay a dividend. Banco Macro does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE:BMA)

In the past three months, Banco Macro insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.03% of the stock of Banco Macro is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE:BMA



Earnings for Banco Macro are expected to grow by 3.35% in the coming year, from $4.77 to $4.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Banco Macro is 1.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.63. The P/E ratio of Banco Macro is 1.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.21. Banco Macro has a P/B Ratio of 0.50. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here