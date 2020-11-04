Earnings results for Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander Brasil SA is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Banco Santander (Brasil) last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.8. Banco Santander (Brasil) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Banco Santander (Brasil) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.45%. The high price target for BSBR is $7.50 and the low price target for BSBR is $7.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Banco Santander (Brasil) has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.50, Banco Santander (Brasil) has a forecasted upside of 33.5% from its current price of $5.62. Banco Santander (Brasil) has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) pays a meaningful dividend of 2.34%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Banco Santander (Brasil) does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Banco Santander (Brasil) is 12.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Banco Santander (Brasil) will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.70% next year. This indicates that Banco Santander (Brasil) will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

In the past three months, Banco Santander (Brasil) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.66% of the stock of Banco Santander (Brasil) is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR



Earnings for Banco Santander (Brasil) are expected to grow by 10.00% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Banco Santander (Brasil) is 6.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Banco Santander (Brasil) is 6.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Banco Santander (Brasil) has a PEG Ratio of 1.64. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Banco Santander (Brasil) has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here