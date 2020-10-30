Earnings results for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander Chile is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Banco Santander-Chile last issued its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $586.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.44 million. Banco Santander-Chile has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Banco Santander-Chile has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Banco Santander-Chile in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile pays a meaningful dividend of 2.09%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Banco Santander-Chile does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Banco Santander-Chile is 19.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Banco Santander-Chile will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.53% next year. This indicates that Banco Santander-Chile will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

In the past three months, Banco Santander-Chile insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.64% of the stock of Banco Santander-Chile is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC



Earnings for Banco Santander-Chile are expected to grow by 11.63% in the coming year, from $1.29 to $1.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Banco Santander-Chile is 11.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of Banco Santander-Chile is 11.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.58. Banco Santander-Chile has a PEG Ratio of 3.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Banco Santander-Chile has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

