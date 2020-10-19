Earnings results for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank is expected* to report earnings on 10/19/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

BancorpSouth Bank last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2020. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $261.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.16 million. BancorpSouth Bank has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. BancorpSouth Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 19th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BancorpSouth Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.67%. The high price target for BXS is $34.50 and the low price target for BXS is $22.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

BancorpSouth Bank has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.50, BancorpSouth Bank has a forecasted upside of 20.7% from its current price of $21.96. BancorpSouth Bank has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank pays a meaningful dividend of 3.37%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BancorpSouth Bank has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of BancorpSouth Bank is 29.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BancorpSouth Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.79% next year. This indicates that BancorpSouth Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

In the past three months, BancorpSouth Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.63% of the stock of BancorpSouth Bank is held by insiders. 62.49% of the stock of BancorpSouth Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS



Earnings for BancorpSouth Bank are expected to decrease by -12.44% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $1.69 per share. The P/E ratio of BancorpSouth Bank is 10.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.73. The P/E ratio of BancorpSouth Bank is 10.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.39. BancorpSouth Bank has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here