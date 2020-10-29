Earnings results for Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Bandwidth last announced its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.00 by $0.13. The firm earned $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million. Bandwidth has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year. Bandwidth has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bandwidth in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $176.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.36%. The high price target for BAND is $225.00 and the low price target for BAND is $100.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bandwidth has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $176.57, Bandwidth has a forecasted upside of 5.4% from its current price of $167.59. Bandwidth has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth does not currently pay a dividend. Bandwidth does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

In the past three months, Bandwidth insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $213,106.00 in company stock. Only 11.05% of the stock of Bandwidth is held by insiders. 89.87% of the stock of Bandwidth is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND



Earnings for Bandwidth are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.31) to ($0.19) per share. The P/E ratio of Bandwidth is -164.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bandwidth has a P/B Ratio of 14.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

