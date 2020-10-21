Earnings results for Bank First National (NYSE:BFC)

Bank First Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/21/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95.

Analyst Opinion on Bank First National (NYSE:BFC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bank First National in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.73%. The high price target for BFC is $60.00 and the low price target for BFC is $60.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Bank First National (NYSE:BFC)

Bank First National has a dividend yield of 1.30%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bank First National has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Bank First National (NYSE:BFC)

In the past three months, Bank First National insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

