Earnings results for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.29.

Bank of Hawaii last released its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.62 million. Bank of Hawaii has generated $5.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Bank of Hawaii has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bank of Hawaii in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.45%. The high price target for BOH is $84.00 and the low price target for BOH is $54.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.58%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Bank of Hawaii has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bank of Hawaii is 48.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bank of Hawaii will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.37% next year. This indicates that Bank of Hawaii will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

In the past three months, Bank of Hawaii insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $301,038.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.14% of the stock of Bank of Hawaii is held by insiders. 74.03% of the stock of Bank of Hawaii is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH



Earnings for Bank of Hawaii are expected to grow by 14.85% in the coming year, from $3.57 to $4.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Bank of Hawaii is 13.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.64. The P/E ratio of Bank of Hawaii is 13.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.43. Bank of Hawaii has a PEG Ratio of 2.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Bank of Hawaii has a P/B Ratio of 1.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

