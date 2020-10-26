Earnings results for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

Bank of Marin Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2020. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp has generated $2.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Bank of Marin Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bank of Marin Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.70%. The high price target for BMRC is $33.00 and the low price target for BMRC is $33.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bank of Marin Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.00, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 0.7% from its current price of $32.77. Bank of Marin Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.81%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bank of Marin Bancorp has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bank of Marin Bancorp is 37.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bank of Marin Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.98% next year. This indicates that Bank of Marin Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

In the past three months, Bank of Marin Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.23% of the stock of Bank of Marin Bancorp is held by insiders. 45.18% of the stock of Bank of Marin Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC



Earnings for Bank of Marin Bancorp are expected to decrease by -13.24% in the coming year, from $2.04 to $1.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Bank of Marin Bancorp is 13.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Bank of Marin Bancorp is 13.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.40. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

