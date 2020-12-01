Earnings results for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank Of Montreal is expected* to report earnings on 12/01/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8399999999999999.

Bank of Montreal last announced its earnings results on August 25th, 2020. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. The firm earned $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bank of Montreal has generated $7.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. Bank of Montreal has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bank of Montreal in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $82.89, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.98%. The high price target for BMO is $108.00 and the low price target for BMO is $53.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Bank of Montreal has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.18, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $82.89, Bank of Montreal has a forecasted upside of 14.0% from its current price of $72.72. Bank of Montreal has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.25%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Bank of Montreal has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bank of Montreal is 44.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bank of Montreal will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.05% next year. This indicates that Bank of Montreal will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

In the past three months, Bank of Montreal insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Bank of Montreal is held by insiders. Only 32.84% of the stock of Bank of Montreal is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO



Earnings for Bank of Montreal are expected to grow by 10.69% in the coming year, from $5.52 to $6.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Bank of Montreal is 13.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.74. The P/E ratio of Bank of Montreal is 13.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 20.79. Bank of Montreal has a PEG Ratio of 2.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Bank of Montreal has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

