Ingredion Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8199999999999998.

Ingredion last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company earned $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has generated $6.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. Ingredion has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ingredion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $92.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.91%. The high price target for INGR is $115.00 and the low price target for INGR is $74.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ingredion has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $92.80, Ingredion has a forecasted upside of 30.9% from its current price of $70.89. Ingredion has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Ingredion pays a meaningful dividend of 3.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ingredion has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ingredion is 38.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ingredion will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.03% next year. This indicates that Ingredion will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Ingredion insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.15% of the stock of Ingredion is held by insiders.

Earnings for Ingredion are expected to grow by 11.03% in the coming year, from $5.62 to $6.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Ingredion is 13.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Ingredion is 13.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 33.26. Ingredion has a P/B Ratio of 1.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

