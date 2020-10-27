Earnings results for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son last released its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.55 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has generated $3.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.51%. The high price target for NTB is $32.00 and the low price target for NTB is $25.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.34%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is 47.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.42% next year. This indicates that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

In the past three months, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 65.66% of the stock of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB



Earnings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son are expected to decrease by -2.93% in the coming year, from $2.73 to $2.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is 8.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is 8.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a P/B Ratio of 1.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

