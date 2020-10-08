Earnings results for Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 10/08/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Bank of SC last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 9th, 2020. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of SC has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Bank of SC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 8th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Bank of SC is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.12%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Bank of SC has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, Bank of SC insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $128,080.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 29.13% of the stock of Bank of SC is held by insiders. Only 6.33% of the stock of Bank of SC is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Bank of SC is 14.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.45. The P/E ratio of Bank of SC is 14.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.47. Bank of SC has a P/B Ratio of 1.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

