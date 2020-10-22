Earnings results for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Bank OZK last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business earned $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Bank OZK has generated $3.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Bank OZK has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bank OZK in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.11%. The high price target for OZK is $30.00 and the low price target for OZK is $19.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Bank OZK has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.50, Bank OZK has a forecasted upside of 11.1% from its current price of $22.95. Bank OZK has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.96%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Bank OZK has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bank OZK is 33.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bank OZK will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.98% next year. This indicates that Bank OZK will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

In the past three months, Bank OZK insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.70% of the stock of Bank OZK is held by insiders. 86.23% of the stock of Bank OZK is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK



Earnings for Bank OZK are expected to grow by 55.95% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $2.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Bank OZK is 11.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Bank OZK is 11.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Bank OZK has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

