Bank7 Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.64.

Bank7 last posted its earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The firm earned $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Bank7 has generated $1.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Bank7 has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bank7 in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.86%. The high price target for BSVN is $14.00 and the low price target for BSVN is $13.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Bank7 has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.50, Bank7 has a forecasted upside of 47.9% from its current price of $9.13. Bank7 has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Bank7 is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.27%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Bank7 does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Bank7 is 20.41%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bank7 will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.67% next year. This indicates that Bank7 will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Bank7 insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.20% of the stock of Bank7 is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 24.58% of the stock of Bank7 is held by institutions.

Earnings for Bank7 are expected to decrease by -25.74% in the coming year, from $2.02 to $1.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Bank7 is 10.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Bank7 is 10.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.37. Bank7 has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

