Earnings results for BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

BankFinancial last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business earned $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. BankFinancial has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. BankFinancial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BankFinancial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 87.67%. The high price target for BFIN is $14.00 and the low price target for BFIN is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.36%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. BankFinancial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of BankFinancial is 38.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BankFinancial will have a dividend payout ratio of 74.07% next year. This indicates that BankFinancial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN)

In the past three months, BankFinancial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.27% of the stock of BankFinancial is held by insiders. 66.91% of the stock of BankFinancial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for BankFinancial are expected to decrease by -5.26% in the coming year, from $0.57 to $0.54 per share. The P/E ratio of BankFinancial is 9.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of BankFinancial is 9.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.40. BankFinancial has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

