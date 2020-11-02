Earnings results for BankUnited (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.52.

Arista Networks last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm earned $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has generated $8.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.2. Arista Networks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. Arista Networks will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

27 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arista Networks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $221.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.96%. The high price target for ANET is $275.00 and the low price target for ANET is $147.00. There are currently 16 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Arista Networks has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.41, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 16 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $221.36, Arista Networks has a forecasted upside of 6.0% from its current price of $208.90. Arista Networks has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Arista Networks does not currently pay a dividend. Arista Networks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Arista Networks insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,143,538.00 in company stock. Only 23.77% of the stock of Arista Networks is held by insiders. 62.49% of the stock of Arista Networks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Arista Networks are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $7.47 to $8.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Arista Networks is 22.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Arista Networks is 22.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 59.71. Arista Networks has a PEG Ratio of 2.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Arista Networks has a P/B Ratio of 5.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

