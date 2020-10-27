Earnings results for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

BankUnited last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The company earned $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.68 million. BankUnited has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. BankUnited has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BankUnited in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.66%. The high price target for BKU is $30.00 and the low price target for BKU is $21.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BankUnited has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.75, BankUnited has a forecasted upside of 1.7% from its current price of $25.33. BankUnited has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited pays a meaningful dividend of 3.50%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BankUnited does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of BankUnited is 29.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BankUnited will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.62% next year. This indicates that BankUnited will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

In the past three months, BankUnited insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of BankUnited is held by insiders. 97.35% of the stock of BankUnited is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU



Earnings for BankUnited are expected to grow by 59.32% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $2.82 per share. The P/E ratio of BankUnited is 11.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of BankUnited is 11.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. BankUnited has a PEG Ratio of 5.64. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BankUnited has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

