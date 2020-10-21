Earnings results for Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.16.

Banner last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Banner has generated $4.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. Banner has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Banner in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.31%. The high price target for BANR is $42.00 and the low price target for BANR is $35.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Banner has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.50, Banner has a forecasted upside of 4.3% from its current price of $36.91. Banner has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.54%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Banner has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Banner is 37.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Banner will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.07% next year. This indicates that Banner will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

In the past three months, Banner insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $5,948.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.13% of the stock of Banner is held by insiders. 83.23% of the stock of Banner is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR



Earnings for Banner are expected to decrease by -2.50% in the coming year, from $2.80 to $2.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Banner is 11.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of Banner is 11.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. Banner has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

