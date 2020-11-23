Earnings results for Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Baozun last posted its earnings results on August 21st, 2020. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.95. The business earned $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Its revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Baozun has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.2. Baozun has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 23rd, 2020. Baozun will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 23rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Baozun in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.48%. The high price target for BZUN is $50.00 and the low price target for BZUN is $36.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Baozun has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.30, Baozun has a forecasted downside of 1.5% from its current price of $41.92. Baozun has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun does not currently pay a dividend. Baozun does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

In the past three months, Baozun insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 59.20% of the stock of Baozun is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 60.79% of the stock of Baozun is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN



Earnings for Baozun are expected to grow by 43.33% in the coming year, from $1.20 to $1.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Baozun is 58.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.24. The P/E ratio of Baozun is 58.22, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 74.67. Baozun has a PEG Ratio of 0.94. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Baozun has a P/B Ratio of 7.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here