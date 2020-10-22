Earnings results for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB)

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Bar Harbor Bankshares last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.30 million for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2.

Dividend Strength: Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB)

Bar Harbor Bankshares is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.06%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Bar Harbor Bankshares has been increasing its dividend for 10 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB)

In the past three months, Bar Harbor Bankshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.72% of the stock of Bar Harbor Bankshares is held by insiders. 52.54% of the stock of Bar Harbor Bankshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB



The P/E ratio of Bar Harbor Bankshares is 13.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Bar Harbor Bankshares is 13.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

