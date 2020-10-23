Earnings results for Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC is estimated to report earnings on 10/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Barclays last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business earned $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Barclays has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. Barclays has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 23rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Barclays in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.” Barclays also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Dividend Strength: Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays does not currently pay a dividend. Barclays does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

In the past three months, Barclays insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.02% of the stock of Barclays is held by insiders. Only 1.88% of the stock of Barclays is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Barclays (NYSE:BCS



Earnings for Barclays are expected to grow by 226.67% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $0.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Barclays is 17.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Barclays is 17.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.24. Barclays has a PEG Ratio of 8.82. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Barclays has a P/B Ratio of 0.28. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

