Earnings results for Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.89.

Barnes Group last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business earned $236 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.02 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Barnes Group has generated $3.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. Barnes Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Barnes Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.07, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.45%. The high price target for B is $68.00 and the low price target for B is $15.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Barnes Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.93, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.07, Barnes Group has a forecasted upside of 22.5% from its current price of $40.89. Barnes Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.58%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Barnes Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Barnes Group is 19.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Barnes Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.65% next year. This indicates that Barnes Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

In the past three months, Barnes Group insiders have sold 70,651.98% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $2,093.00 in company stock and sold $1,480,839.00 in company stock. Only 8.37% of the stock of Barnes Group is held by insiders. 86.42% of the stock of Barnes Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Barnes Group (NYSE:B



Earnings for Barnes Group are expected to grow by 20.25% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $1.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Barnes Group is 17.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Barnes Group is 17.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.14. Barnes Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Barnes Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

