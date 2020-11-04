Earnings results for Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.24.

Barrett Business Services last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Barrett Business Services has generated $6.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Barrett Business Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Barrett Business Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.53%. The high price target for BBSI is $84.00 and the low price target for BBSI is $70.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Barrett Business Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $78.67, Barrett Business Services has a forecasted upside of 22.5% from its current price of $64.20. Barrett Business Services has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Barrett Business Services pays a meaningful dividend of 1.93%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Barrett Business Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Barrett Business Services is 19.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Barrett Business Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.22% next year. This indicates that Barrett Business Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Barrett Business Services insiders have sold just slightly more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $100,881.00 in company stock and sold $116,160.00 in company stock. It is common for insiders to sell company stock at intervals simply to diversify their holdings. Only 2.20% of the stock of Barrett Business Services is held by insiders. 80.13% of the stock of Barrett Business Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Barrett Business Services are expected to grow by 45.55% in the coming year, from $3.71 to $5.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Barrett Business Services is 11.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.20. The P/E ratio of Barrett Business Services is 11.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 38.18. Barrett Business Services has a PEG Ratio of 1.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Barrett Business Services has a P/B Ratio of 2.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

