Earnings results for Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Barrick Gold last released its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Barrick Gold has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0.

Analyst Opinion on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Barrick Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.24, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.92%. The high price target for GOLD is $35.00 and the low price target for GOLD is $27.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Barrick Gold has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.24, Barrick Gold has a forecasted upside of 13.9% from its current price of $27.42. Barrick Gold has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold has a dividend yield of 1.15%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Barrick Gold has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Barrick Gold is 62.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Barrick Gold will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.54% next year. This indicates that Barrick Gold will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

In the past three months, Barrick Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 63.08% of the stock of Barrick Gold is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD



Earnings for Barrick Gold are expected to grow by 42.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $1.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Barrick Gold is 10.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Barrick Gold is 10.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 34.73. Barrick Gold has a PEG Ratio of 13.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Barrick Gold has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

