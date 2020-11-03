Earnings results for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.19.

Bausch Health Companies last posted its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Its revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bausch Health Companies has generated $4.43 earnings per share over the last year. Bausch Health Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bausch Health Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.81, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 71.93%. The high price target for BHC is $50.00 and the low price target for BHC is $17.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bausch Health Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.81, Bausch Health Companies has a forecasted upside of 71.9% from its current price of $17.34. Bausch Health Companies has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Bausch Health Companies does not currently pay a dividend. Bausch Health Companies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Bausch Health Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $91,635.00 in company stock. Only 12.14% of the stock of Bausch Health Companies is held by insiders. 64.46% of the stock of Bausch Health Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Bausch Health Companies are expected to grow by 18.18% in the coming year, from $3.63 to $4.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Bausch Health Companies is -2.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bausch Health Companies is -2.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bausch Health Companies has a PEG Ratio of 2.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Bausch Health Companies has a P/B Ratio of 5.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

