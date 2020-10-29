Earnings results for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73.

Baxter International last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business earned $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Baxter International has generated $3.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. Baxter International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Baxter International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $96.41, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.37%. The high price target for BAX is $105.00 and the low price target for BAX is $84.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Baxter International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $96.41, Baxter International has a forecasted upside of 23.4% from its current price of $78.15. Baxter International has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International has a dividend yield of 1.22%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Baxter International does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Baxter International is 29.61%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Baxter International will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.15% next year. This indicates that Baxter International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

In the past three months, Baxter International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,313,335.00 in company stock. Only 0.13% of the stock of Baxter International is held by insiders. 84.23% of the stock of Baxter International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX



Earnings for Baxter International are expected to grow by 18.36% in the coming year, from $3.05 to $3.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Baxter International is 23.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Baxter International is 23.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. Baxter International has a PEG Ratio of 2.72. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Baxter International has a P/B Ratio of 5.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

