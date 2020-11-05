Earnings results for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

BCE last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Its revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. BCE has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3. BCE has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on BCE (NYSE:BCE)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BCE in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.08%. The high price target for BCE is $63.00 and the low price target for BCE is $43.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 6 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

BCE has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.75, and is based on no buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.00, BCE has a forecasted upside of 38.1% from its current price of $41.28. BCE has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.20%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. BCE has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of BCE is 95.83%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, BCE will have a dividend payout ratio of 100.80% in the coming year. This indicates that BCE may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BCE (NYSE:BCE)

In the past three months, BCE insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.15% of the stock of BCE is held by insiders. 45.39% of the stock of BCE is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BCE (NYSE:BCE



Earnings for BCE are expected to grow by 12.05% in the coming year, from $2.24 to $2.51 per share. The P/E ratio of BCE is 20.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of BCE is 20.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.18. BCE has a PEG Ratio of 3.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BCE has a P/B Ratio of 2.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

