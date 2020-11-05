Earnings results for Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.31.

Becton, Dickinson and last posted its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and has generated $11.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.2. Becton, Dickinson and has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Becton, Dickinson and in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $280.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.61%. The high price target for BDX is $300.00 and the low price target for BDX is $260.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Becton, Dickinson and has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $280.86, Becton, Dickinson and has a forecasted upside of 18.6% from its current price of $236.79. Becton, Dickinson and has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and has a dividend yield of 1.33%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Becton, Dickinson and has been increasing its dividend for 49 years. The dividend payout ratio of Becton, Dickinson and is 27.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Becton, Dickinson and will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.22% next year. This indicates that Becton, Dickinson and will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

In the past three months, Becton, Dickinson and insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.12% of the stock of Becton, Dickinson and is held by insiders. 84.18% of the stock of Becton, Dickinson and is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX



Earnings for Becton, Dickinson and are expected to grow by 26.57% in the coming year, from $9.90 to $12.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Becton, Dickinson and is 85.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Becton, Dickinson and is 85.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.56. Becton, Dickinson and has a PEG Ratio of 2.32. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Becton, Dickinson and has a P/B Ratio of 3.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here