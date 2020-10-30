Earnings results for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Bel Fuse last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $121.17 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Bel Fuse has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bel Fuse in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 76.30%. The high price target for BELFA is $18.00 and the low price target for BELFA is $18.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bel Fuse has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, Bel Fuse has a forecasted upside of 76.3% from its current price of $10.21. Bel Fuse has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse pays a meaningful dividend of 2.19%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bel Fuse does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)

In the past three months, Bel Fuse insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.53% of the stock of Bel Fuse is held by insiders. Only 7.35% of the stock of Bel Fuse is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)



The P/E ratio of Bel Fuse is -11.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bel Fuse is -11.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bel Fuse has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

