Earnings results for Belden (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

National Retail Properties last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.84 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. National Retail Properties has generated $2.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.0. National Retail Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Belden (NYSE:NNN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National Retail Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.96%. The high price target for NNN is $45.00 and the low price target for NNN is $35.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

National Retail Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.00, National Retail Properties has a forecasted upside of 25.0% from its current price of $32.01. National Retail Properties has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Belden (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.39%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. National Retail Properties has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of National Retail Properties is 75.36%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, National Retail Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 76.19% in the coming year. This indicates that National Retail Properties may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

In the past three months, National Retail Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.77% of the stock of National Retail Properties is held by insiders. 91.27% of the stock of National Retail Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)



Earnings for National Retail Properties are expected to grow by 2.25% in the coming year, from $2.67 to $2.73 per share. The P/E ratio of National Retail Properties is 25.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of National Retail Properties is 25.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.06. National Retail Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

