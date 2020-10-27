Earnings results for Belden (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.18.

Belden last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The company earned $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.19 million. Its revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Belden has generated $4.52 earnings per share over the last year. Belden has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Belden (NYSE:BDC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Belden in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.94, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.70%. The high price target for BDC is $62.00 and the low price target for BDC is $30.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Belden (NYSE:BDC)

Belden has a dividend yield of 0.59%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Belden does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Belden is 4.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Belden will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.93% next year. This indicates that Belden will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Belden (NYSE:BDC)

In the past three months, Belden insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.21% of the stock of Belden is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Belden (NYSE:BDC



Earnings for Belden are expected to grow by 35.89% in the coming year, from $2.48 to $3.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Belden is -2.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Belden is -2.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Belden has a P/B Ratio of 1.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

