Earnings results for Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Benchmark Electronics last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm earned $491 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.33 million. Its revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,091.1. Benchmark Electronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Benchmark Electronics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.04%. The high price target for BHE is $28.00 and the low price target for BHE is $28.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics pays a meaningful dividend of 3.01%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Benchmark Electronics has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Benchmark Electronics is 48.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

In the past three months, Benchmark Electronics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Benchmark Electronics is held by insiders. 94.42% of the stock of Benchmark Electronics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE



The P/E ratio of Benchmark Electronics is 2,091.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Benchmark Electronics is 2,091.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.48. Benchmark Electronics has a P/B Ratio of 0.76. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

